Monday Apr 03 2023
Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

A Good Person star Florence Pugh is binge-watching HBO’s thriller drama ‘The Last Of Us’.

“I am doing a binge of ‘The Last Of Us’ and oh my god I am hooked!’ , The Midsommar actress wrote on Instagram. She went on to commend all the performances, including actor Nico Parker's who makes a guest appearance on the series.

Speaking about the young star’s performance, Pugh wrote: “Your first episode truly astounded me and I found myself rewinding your performance again and again in my head. So impressive”

The 18-year-old actress starred as Sarah Miller in the first season of the television series The Last of Us. Parker was named a Bright Young Thing by Tatler earlier this year.

The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama television series created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO. The series is derived from the 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog. It is set in 2023, twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which causes its hosts to metamorphose into zombie-like beings and destroys the world. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with shepherding the immune teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States.

Guest stars include Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah, Merle Dandridge as resistance leader Marlene, Anna Torv as Joel's partner Tess, Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard as brothers Henry and Sam, and Melanie Lynskey and Jeffrey Pierce as resistance leader Kathleen and her second-in-command Perry.

