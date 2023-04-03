 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned against expecting much of a win after attempting to ruin King Charles’ trip abroad, allegedly.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

According to Sky News Australia, the expert accused Prince Harry of making a ‘haughty’ public spectacle of himself.

She even went as far as to add, “The visit has made a mockery of his youngest son’s attempt, in his recently published memoir Spare, to give the impression his father is a doddery inept man who shows little emotion.”

“How could Harry be so snide and patronising? Why he would do such a thing while living 5,000 miles away is anyone’s guess.”

“He told the phone hacking trial he was seeking justice because ‘I love my country’. It's a façade and he shouldn’t bother.”

“We saw for our ourselves how the King and Queen Consort sailed through engagements, at both day and night, and received a wonderful reception.”

“Moaning Harry hasn’t got a chance.” Because “It is obvious who has won this particular battle.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards
Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family

Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family
'Joaquin Phoenix is ruthlessly investigative', says 'Beau Is Afraid' director

'Joaquin Phoenix is ruthlessly investigative', says 'Beau Is Afraid' director
Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley says she never ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley
Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’
Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery