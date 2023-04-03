King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned against expecting much of a win after attempting to ruin King Charles’ trip abroad, allegedly.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

According to Sky News Australia, the expert accused Prince Harry of making a ‘haughty’ public spectacle of himself.

She even went as far as to add, “The visit has made a mockery of his youngest son’s attempt, in his recently published memoir Spare, to give the impression his father is a doddery inept man who shows little emotion.”

“How could Harry be so snide and patronising? Why he would do such a thing while living 5,000 miles away is anyone’s guess.”

“He told the phone hacking trial he was seeking justice because ‘I love my country’. It's a façade and he shouldn’t bother.”

“We saw for our ourselves how the King and Queen Consort sailed through engagements, at both day and night, and received a wonderful reception.”

“Moaning Harry hasn’t got a chance.” Because “It is obvious who has won this particular battle.”