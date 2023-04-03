 
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry needs pals for UK visits after King Charles

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

File Footage

Reports indicate Prince Harry was forced to take up residence with his pals in the UK, after King Charles kicked him out of Frogmore Cottage.

These revelations and admissions have been shared by Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie.

Fiorito initially started the chat off by admitting, “One of the big questions everyone is asking is where is Harry staying.”

Per GB News, “Fox News has the scoop that he's staying with friends in London. I also saw he could be staying with Princess Eugenie. Obviously, they're very close.”

“It is a big question because he's out of Frogmore Cottage at the end of March, that timing would also work out.”

