time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry can never hope to sustain fame’ on the ‘shoulders of the past’

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry warned ‘celebrity status’ dependent on ‘something that you used to be’ is ‘quite difficult’ to manage long-term.

Royal biographer and author Alexander Larman brought these claims to light.

He believes Prince Harry has absolutely “no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family” especially considering his “new life now.”

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “And it’s a completely different life. He can’t go back to it. There’s no possibility he’s going to come back to Britain and lead any sort of normal life here.”

Before concluding Mr Larman also added, “When you stop being a member of the royal family… then what do you have going for you instead? You’re a celebrity, which is great, but you’re a celebrity based on something that you used to be. And that’s quite a difficult long-term means of sustaining your fame.”

