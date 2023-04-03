 
Lana Del Rey’s new album sees her biggest opening week yet

She has also achieved 28,000 SEA units, which is equal to around 36.14 million on-demand streams
American singer Lana Del Rey has earned her biggest opening week to date in the U.S. with her album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

She has broken her personal record set by her fourth studio album Honeymoon eight years earlier. Honeymoon debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon release and went on to sell 116,000 units.

She released her ninth album earlier on March 24th which leapt to the top ten on the Billboard 200 and is now holding the No. 3 spot with around 115,000 units sold. She has also achieved 28,000 SEA units, which is equal to around 36.14 million on-demand streams of the songs from the album.

