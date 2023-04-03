K-pop group Monsta X shares pictures before Minhyuk’s enlistment

Minhyuk shared the pictures on Twitter on April 2nd which showed all the members

K-pop band Monsta X posted pictures of the group a day before the official military enlistment of member Minhyuk. The members can be seen sharing a meal in the shots.

Minhyuk shared the pictures on Twitter on April 2nd which showed all the members, including Shownu who is currently in the military. He released a statement on March 13th to confirm the date of his enlistment:

“Hello, this is Minhyuk!

I feel like our Monbebe (MONSTA X’s fan club) came in to this post already feeling sad after seeing the words ‘this is Minhyuk’ so I feel apologetic.

On April 4, for my national duty, I won’t be able to see you all often for a very short period of time.

I have to come in to the fan cafe and write posts, promote, upload photos, let you know when I’m done working out, do bubble live (broadcasts), and do all the things Monbebe likes often, but not being able to do that for a little while is what hurts my heart most. Besides this, I plan to go with a happy heart!”