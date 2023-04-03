 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Ellie Goulding spills beans on new album

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Ellie Goulding revealed that her upcoming album is her "least personal yet."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Love Me Like You Do singer said, "In the best possible way, this album wasn't taken from personal experiences, and it was such a relief and really refreshing to not be sitting in the studio going through all the things that happened to me and affected me. Because I feel things very deeply. I always have."

The 36-year-old added, "It's the least personal album, but I think it's the best album because I got to just explore other things about myself. I just really, really enjoy writing, really enjoy being a singer."

Earlier, The Miracle hitmaker opened up about her mental health and anxiety on Instagram, "If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that.

But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel," she added.

