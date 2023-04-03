 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group Seventeen release track list for new album

Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Their comeback was announced during the group fan meet named 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' 

K-pop band Seventeen has revealed the track list for their new album FML. The comeback is set to be released in April.

They have unveiled a 'hidden' version of the tracklist which gives an unclear look at the songs on the album. According to the listing on the animated image, the mini-album will have around five songs.

Their comeback was announced during the group fan meet named SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND where group leader S. Coups spilled the news: “The company told me to say this on the final day [of the fan meeting], but part of my charm is that I’m disobedient by nature. We’ll be making a comeback in April.”

Their company then confirmed the news later on: “The SEVENTEEN members are preparing for their fan meeting and working on the new album at the same time. They are currently hard at work on their final preparations for the album.”

