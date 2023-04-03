 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Le Sserafim announce comeback date

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

The group has seen major success since their debut in 2022 with their hit album Fearless
The group has seen major success since their debut in 2022 with their hit album 'Fearless' 

K-pop band Le Sserafim has revealed the date for their upcoming album with a new teaser. The group made the announcement on April 3rd that they will be returning with a new album on May 1st.

This will be their first-ever studio album and it will be called Unforgiven. The teaser clip featured the line “alone we meander, but together we adventure” towards the end as a hint at the comeback’s concept.

The group has seen major success since their debut in 2022 with their hit album Fearless and its popular title track of the same name. They went on to win several awards and broke multiple records, earning them the title of ‘monster rookies.’

Their next album Antifragile saw even greater success than their debut EP, with the lead track blowing up on social media and the Antifragile Challenge going viral.

More From Entertainment:

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Alec Baldwin pens heartfelt message for Hilaria on 'engagement anniversary'

Alec Baldwin pens heartfelt message for Hilaria on 'engagement anniversary'
Ex-G-Idle member Soojin spotted by fans

Ex-G-Idle member Soojin spotted by fans
Succession star dishes on character motives

Succession star dishes on character motives
Viewers laud 'Grace' season three finale

Viewers laud 'Grace' season three finale

Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off is happening, Josh Lucas reacts

Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off is happening, Josh Lucas reacts

K-pop group Seventeen release track list for new album

K-pop group Seventeen release track list for new album
K-pop group Monsta X shares pictures before Minhyuk’s enlistment

K-pop group Monsta X shares pictures before Minhyuk’s enlistment
King Charles poses ‘monumental threat’ of utter ridicule video

King Charles poses ‘monumental threat’ of utter ridicule
Taylor Swift hints at more surprises on Eras Tour, ‘we’re tricksy’

Taylor Swift hints at more surprises on Eras Tour, ‘we’re tricksy’
BTS’ Jimin achieves highest solo debut on Billboard 200

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest solo debut on Billboard 200
K-pop group New Jeans release new song with Coca-Cola

K-pop group New Jeans release new song with Coca-Cola