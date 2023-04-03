K-pop group Le Sserafim announce comeback date

The group has seen major success since their debut in 2022 with their hit album 'Fearless'

K-pop band Le Sserafim has revealed the date for their upcoming album with a new teaser. The group made the announcement on April 3rd that they will be returning with a new album on May 1st.

This will be their first-ever studio album and it will be called Unforgiven. The teaser clip featured the line “alone we meander, but together we adventure” towards the end as a hint at the comeback’s concept.

The group has seen major success since their debut in 2022 with their hit album Fearless and its popular title track of the same name. They went on to win several awards and broke multiple records, earning them the title of ‘monster rookies.’

Their next album Antifragile saw even greater success than their debut EP, with the lead track blowing up on social media and the Antifragile Challenge going viral.