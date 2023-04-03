 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group IVE unveil tracklist for new album

Web Desk

Monday Apr 03, 2023

They just released their pre-release track, Kitsch which went on to achieve the Certified All-Kill
K-pop band IVE has revealed the teaser for their upcoming album named I’ve IVE. The comeback will be their first full-length album and will come out on April 10th.

It will include a total of eleven songs named Blue Blood, I Am, Kitsch, Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Next Page, Cherish and finally, Shine With Me.

They just released their pre-release track, Kitsch which went on to achieve the Certified All-Kill followed by the Perfect All-Kill for which an artist has to claim the top spot in several charts at once.

They are the first artists to achieve the Certified All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill in 2023. They held their first-ever fan concert in February called The Prom Queens where they revealed the snippets of two of their upcoming tracks Blue Blood as well as Not Your Girl.

