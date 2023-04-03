Toni Collette reveals ONE acting role made her realise to ‘take care’ of herself

Toni Collette has recently opened up about one character that made her realise she “needed to take better care” of herself.



In a new interview with Huffington Post, Collette said, “I am regularly asked ‘How do you shake it off? Are you a Method actor? What do you do to let go of a character? Do you take it home with you?’”

The actress told media outlet, “I’m always like, ‘No, no, no, absolutely not’. But then I realised, cumulatively, I was carrying stuff. The body doesn’t know what is fiction and what is real, so if I’m feeling it, this is really happening’.”

Collette revealed, “The job that made me realise I needed to take better care of myself was Miss You Already, where I played a character who ultimately died from cancer.”

The actress recalled, “A year and a half later, I still found myself thinking about it, and I was like, ‘This is not right; I shouldn’t be carrying it around in any way’. So, I just had to figure out a way to take care of myself – which I did, and I do.”

Collette pointed out that she learned to cope with her character while filming Hereditary.

The actress stated, “I was taking care of myself progressively throughout the shoot. I didn’t wait till the end and realise, ‘Oh my God, I’m depleted, I’m going to collapse here’.”

“I figure out ways daily how to come back to myself and shed what’s not mine. And it works,” she added.