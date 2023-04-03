James Corden opens up about returning to theatre after Late Late Show departure

James Corden has recently revealed what he’s going to do after he’s done with his Late Late Show, which will end over the next three weeks.



“There’s loads of things I’d love to do, but they’re very reliant on people wanting me to do them,” said Corden at a PaleyFest event in Los Angeles on Sunday via The Hollywood Reporter.

The host continued, “I think it’s going to be really important to take a breath and take a minute to decompress from the last eight years.”

When asked about his return to theatre, Corden admitted, “It couldn’t feel more urgent within me to leave to do that. I will be really, really upset with myself if, in the next year or year and a half or so, I don’t go do another play or revisit a play I’ve already done.”

“I would give anything to go back and do a show again, I’d give absolutely anything,” stated Corden.

While talking about his future, the TV personality also mentioned that he hasn’t “felt this scared” since he decided to take the show.”

“I haven’t felt on such unstable ground. I have to embrace that fear,” he remarked.

Corden explained, “I’m just aware that what I’m trying to do isn’t the road that’s often travelled, to go from like National Theatre, writing a TV show on the BBC, Broadway, host of a late-night talk show, shooting stuff in the middle of that, stopping the late-night talk show and then going, ‘Oh, I’d like to do another play now.’”

“It just isn’t the road that’s been travelled to my knowledge, so with that comes a huge amount of fear. It’s terrifying, it’s absolutely terrifying,” he added.