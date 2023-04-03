King Charles III, who ascended to the British throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death last year in September, has proved to be an ideal monarch to his people with some of his brave decisions amid ongoing crisis.



But, there are still speculations and rumours about the future of the monarchy.

Last year, author and history writer Hilary Mantel had said in a interview that Prince of Wales, Prince William could be the last ruling British monarch and his son Prince George will never be a king.

Prince William is the first in line to throne while his son Prince George is second after Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.



Some predict that Charles, who is the oldest person to become king in British history, would relinquish the throne to his eldest son Prince William.



The 74-year-old monarch III will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and Prince William won't take his place, a media outlet previously claimed citing some fortune tellers.

In the line of succession, William is the next in line but some mysterious reason won't make him become the new king, according to the same outlet. If the rumours are to be believed Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch.

Meanwhile, fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.



However, in his first speech as monarch, King Charles, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, saying he would serve the nation for life.