Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Ben Affleck pokes fun at pal Matt Damon in new Dunkin’ commercial

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Ben Affleck is back with another commercial for his favourite coffee brand, Dunkin’. However, this time around he gave a nod to his friend, Matt Damon.

The actor was promoting the coffee brand’s new offer and in the commercial, he gets mistaken for his long-time friend Damon.

“I’m here for the Dunkin’ Run…campaign, commercial,” Affleck said, who conceived, directed, and executed the ad. “It’s a great deal — a large coffee, a donut for a buck. I mean, it’s pretty cool.”

As he continues, the two donut shop employees look confused, not recognising the actor.

“So, I thought it would be like authentic and meta — yes, I’m doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial?” he added. “You know, I don’t do commercials. I’m a real actor. This is an art form for me.”

In the video, one employee still acts like he doesn’t recognise Affleck, although his co-worker tries to jog his memory. “You know, The Departed,” she asked. The Departed actually stars Damon in the lead while Affleck is not in it.

Affleck then repeats back The Departed while feigning offense for the mix-up. “Are you in The Departed?” the barista asks to confirm, to which Affleck shakes his head, “I’m Matt Damon.”

After the barista says, “I love him,” he jokingly shakes his head in disapproval. “Nah, I mean some of his work,” he cheekily added.

“He’s had a really consistent career,” the worker said as Affleck grimaced and groaned.

Damon and Affleck met as children growing up near Boston. They have been best friends since Affleck was in his single digits.

Their bond has led them to collaborate onscreen numerous times, including their Oscar-winning debut Good Will Hunting and most recently with The Last Duel and the Nike drama Air.

