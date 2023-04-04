 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn says ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

James Gunn insists ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’
James Gunn insists ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’

New DC Studios Boss James Gunn wants “Marvel to keep making good movies."

The director, who ended his term with Marvel with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, said his debut with DC will be quite different. 

Speaking of his upcoming Superman film, he said: "I learned so much from making these [Guardians] movies,” said Gunn. “But it’s not like Superman is going to have exactly the same vibe as a Guardians movie. It’s actually quite different.”

Gunn insisted that he doesn’t see Marvel and DC as being in competition with one another, even if he has jumped from the former to the latter with Peter Safran.

“To be frank, I think the better Marvel movies do, it’s better for DC, and the better DC movies do, it’s better for Marvel,” he explained.

“When people see bad movies, they don’t want to spend more money on seeing more movies. So you want good movies to happen.”

Part of what achieving this comes down to, Gunn seemed to suggest, is recognizing that “there is such a thing” as superhero fatigue, even if it actually “doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes.

“It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character,” continued Gunn. “We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring. But I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story.”

Superman: Legacy will be the first motion picture of the Gunn-Safran period. Warner Bros. expects the project to be completed by July 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned,” Safran told reporters in January.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Iger says Disney has a right to freedom of speech

Robert Iger says Disney has a right to freedom of speech
Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date
Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop

Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time
James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list

James Patterson calls out New York Times over bestseller list
Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split

Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split
Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role

Prince William hands Jacinda Ardern key royal role
Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets

Jennifer Aniston shares fun behind-the-scenes video from ‘Murder Mystery 2’ sets
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation? video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too late to RSVP Coronation invitation?
Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday

Hilaria Baldwin wishes ‘love, happiness’ to husband Alec Baldwin on his 65th birthday
Camilla stern had a stern gesture for Kate Middleton at Queen’s funeral video

Camilla stern had a stern gesture for Kate Middleton at Queen’s funeral