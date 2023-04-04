 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Amy Robach roots for daughter's concert sans T.J. Holmes

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Amy Robach was cheerful at her daughter Ava's concert in New York City, seemingly for the first time the anchor stepped out publicly without T.J. Holmes since their shocking romance scandal.

Scores of attendees at the Bitter End in Greenwich Village told The U.S. Sun that the mother-of-two was cheering for her eldest daughter, who performed in front of a packed crowd on March 31.

"Amy was sitting front and center during Ava's performance, and was singing along to her daughter's songs like a very proud mom," a spectator added.

But, Holmes's absence from the concert has raised eyebrows among some observers, as the power couple was typically seen together in public.

"Amy appeared to have come alone and sat with her daughter's friends.

"TJ was not there, and neither was Ava's stepdad, Andrew."

Amy Robach roots for daughters concert sans T.J. Holmes

In other news, Robach and Holmes are making "desperate" bids to plot their comeback on TV screens.

However, major TV networks are not ready to welcome them aboard, as per The Post.

Recently, CBS, which is best known for daytime shows like Dr Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, has not entertained the scandalous pair's proposal for a show, the report added.

Last month, the duo's talent agency CAA also wooed CNN; however, the results were the same as CBS, the sources snitched to the daily.

"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? " What's their expertise — infidelity?" a sceptical TV expert said, "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point," the insiders added.

The lovebirds also pitched Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations for a syndicated show and met with executives for "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that included talks beyond a dedicated talk show, an insider confided to The Post.

However, things also did not go smoothly at the entertainment giant.

"I don't think the talks are serious at all," a source close to Fox said.

"CAA set up these meetings, and everybody took them. I don't think anyone is serious. I don't think there's any there there."

More From Entertainment:

Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral
Ridley Scott’s Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Napoleon' to release in November

Ridley Scott’s Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Napoleon' to release in November
Chris Hemsworth teases high octane action in first 'Extraction 2' trailer

Chris Hemsworth teases high octane action in first 'Extraction 2' trailer
Robert Iger says Disney has a right to freedom of speech

Robert Iger says Disney has a right to freedom of speech
James Gunn admits ‘superhero fatigue’ is ‘very, very real’

James Gunn admits ‘superhero fatigue’ is ‘very, very real’
Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date
James Gunn says ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’

James Gunn says ‘Superman’ will have ‘quite different’ tone from ‘Gotg’

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough enjoy dinner together amid family feud: report

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough enjoy dinner together amid family feud: report
Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop

Chris Pratt hits out at critics who predicted first Guardians of the Galaxy would flop
Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Hailey Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber’s ‘beautiful’ mom

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time

Scarlett Johansson believes social media is a 'waste' of time