Amy Robach roots for daughter's concert sans T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach was cheerful at her daughter Ava's concert in New York City, seemingly for the first time the anchor stepped out publicly without T.J. Holmes since their shocking romance scandal.



Scores of attendees at the Bitter End in Greenwich Village told The U.S. Sun that the mother-of-two was cheering for her eldest daughter, who performed in front of a packed crowd on March 31.

"Amy was sitting front and center during Ava's performance, and was singing along to her daughter's songs like a very proud mom," a spectator added.

But, Holmes's absence from the concert has raised eyebrows among some observers, as the power couple was typically seen together in public.

"Amy appeared to have come alone and sat with her daughter's friends.

"TJ was not there, and neither was Ava's stepdad, Andrew."

In other news, Robach and Holmes are making "desperate" bids to plot their comeback on TV screens.

However, major TV networks are not ready to welcome them aboard, as per The Post.

Recently, CBS, which is best known for daytime shows like Dr Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, has not entertained the scandalous pair's proposal for a show, the report added.

Last month, the duo's talent agency CAA also wooed CNN; however, the results were the same as CBS, the sources snitched to the daily.

"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? " What's their expertise — infidelity?" a sceptical TV expert said, "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point," the insiders added.

The lovebirds also pitched Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations for a syndicated show and met with executives for "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that included talks beyond a dedicated talk show, an insider confided to The Post.

However, things also did not go smoothly at the entertainment giant.

"I don't think the talks are serious at all," a source close to Fox said.

"CAA set up these meetings, and everybody took them. I don't think anyone is serious. I don't think there's any there there."