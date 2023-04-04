 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

She further claimed that she could appear as the sister of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge
She further claimed that she could appear as the sister of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge

American artist Jennifer Aniston admits that she would like to star in the hit TV show The White Lotus. She is currently in the process of promoting the sequel to her film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2.

The second season of the show premiered in October 2022 while the third season got confirmed in November. The creator has hinted that the third season might be set in Asia and could touch on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

In an interview with E! News, Jennifer admitted that she loves the show, adding: "I am obsessed with it." She further claimed that she could appear as the sister of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, to avenge her death.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history

BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history
Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST
'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'

'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'
Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military
Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June
Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination

Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination
Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene

Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene
Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’