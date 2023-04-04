Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’

She further claimed that she could appear as the sister of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge

American artist Jennifer Aniston admits that she would like to star in the hit TV show The White Lotus. She is currently in the process of promoting the sequel to her film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2.

The second season of the show premiered in October 2022 while the third season got confirmed in November. The creator has hinted that the third season might be set in Asia and could touch on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

In an interview with E! News, Jennifer admitted that she loves the show, adding: "I am obsessed with it." She further claimed that she could appear as the sister of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, to avenge her death.