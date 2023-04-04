 
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Web Desk

'The Crown' season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Netflix’s royal drama series The Crown made headlines for its controversial portrayal of the British royal family.

The record-breaking hit show will end with season 6, and fans believe there could be one real-life event that may bring the series full circle before the conclusion.

While the streaming platform has yet to announce a release date for the finale season, the upcoming installment is currently under production.

The upcoming season six will feature Princess Diana’s tragic death. However, fans speculate the show may end on a celebratory note, focusing on the future of the monarchy Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

The casting of the young prince and princess of Wales also hints that the upcoming season will end at their wedding event.

The Crown season one first episode also featured the wedding ceremony of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

The finale will most likely feature William and Kate’s wedding, which broke the Guinness World Record for the most viewed wedding in history.

The Crown five seasons are streaming on Netflix.

