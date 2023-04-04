K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album

The album and music video for their title track will come out on May 1st

K-pop band Le Sserafim has come out with the comeback schedule for their new album Unforgiven. The album and music video for their title track will come out on May 1st.

As a part of their comeback schedule, they will be releasing an album teaser, several concept photos, a special Weverse photo set, a highlight medley, teasers for the music video, a countdown live and finally the release of the music video and the album.

They previously dropped a teaser for the album as well featuring the words “alone we meander, but together we adventure.” Unforgiven will be the group’s first studio album since their debut in July 2022.

Their first album was named Fearless with the title track of the same which went on to become a roaring success, earning them several awards.