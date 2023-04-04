 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

The album and music video for their title track will come out on May 1st
The album and music video for their title track will come out on May 1st

K-pop band Le Sserafim has come out with the comeback schedule for their new album Unforgiven. The album and music video for their title track will come out on May 1st.

As a part of their comeback schedule, they will be releasing an album teaser, several concept photos, a special Weverse photo set, a highlight medley, teasers for the music video, a countdown live and finally the release of the music video and the album.

They previously dropped a teaser for the album as well featuring the words “alone we meander, but together we adventure.” Unforgiven will be the group’s first studio album since their debut in July 2022.

Their first album was named Fearless with the title track of the same which went on to become a roaring success, earning them several awards. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut
‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event
BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history

BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history
'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy

'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST
'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'

'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'
Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military
Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo