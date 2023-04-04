Viral video of Prince Harry getting help from son Archie: Watch

file footage

Prince Harry has some special helping hands at his Montecito home with wife Meghan Markle in the form of their son Archie; a video of the little one helping his dad out in the garden has gone viral!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan featured tons of previously unseen footage from their home in Montecito, but one particular was especially adored by royal fans, in which Prince Harry is seen picking oranges with Archie!

In the short clip, understood to be filmed by Meghan herself, Prince Harry is seen standing on higher ground, throwing oranges down to Archie, who is seen standing below in white T-shirt and beige trousers, with a wicker basket full of oranges.

In the background, Meghan is also heard saying: “What's papa doing? Are we getting oranges? Yes, can you put them in the basket.”

The moment came across is especially heartfelt in Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary, as the couple have made it clear how their garden is one of the main reasons why they decided to purchase the Montecito house; it boasts a swimming pool, pond, and even a playpark for kids.

Talking to The Cut last year, Meghan also shared: “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'.”