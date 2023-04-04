 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Song Hye Kyo from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ thanks fans with letter

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

The show tells the story of a victim of bullying who seeks to get revenge on her aggressors
The show tells the story of a victim of bullying who seeks to get revenge on her aggressors

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo from The Glory on Netflix posted a letter thanking her fans for their support. She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story on April 3rd in which she was holding a handwritten sign.

The sign read: “The time I spent with ‘The Glory’ was an honor to me! Thank you for loving Moon Dong Eun and ‘The Glory’!! Sincerely! March 2023, from Moon Dong Eun.”

The Glory comes from writer Kim Eun Sook and tells the story of a victim of bullying who seeks to get revenge on her aggressors. Song Hye Kyo plays the main character Moon Dong Eun alongside Sweet Home actor Lee Do Hyun who plays her love interest.

The series was a huge success and went on to top Netflix’s global charts after its release.

More From Entertainment:

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge

Taemin from SHINee posts letter following military discharge
BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album

BTS’ Jimin reveals his father’s reaction to his solo album
'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'

'Thor' director helps out 'Guardians' filmmaker on 'Vol. 3'
Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent

Tom Cruise wows fans as he flies helicopter to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set in Kent
K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album

K-pop group Le Serafim release comeback schedule for new album
K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut
‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event
BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

BTS’ Jimin makes history with top spot on Billboard 100

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history

BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history
'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy

'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’