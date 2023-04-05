 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
King Charles’ Coronation invitation has a sweet tribute to late Queen

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

King Charles’ coronation invitation has been unveiled for all to see and it has a sweet nod to the late Queen Elizabeth.

On Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, Buckingham Palace released the colourful invitation which was issues to 2,000 guests for the upcoming Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

The intricate invite with a floral border was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. The hand painted watercolour and gouache illustration will be printed and distributed on recycled card — a nod to the King’s lifelong interest in sustainability, via People Magazine.

“The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” the letter read. “By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023.”

The intricate design was more than just a decoration, in fact the details represented something to the new monarch and his wife.

Mostly notably, the invitation is reminiscent of the one issued for Queen Elizabeth’s crowning ceremony in 1953.

Per the courtiers, “the two birds perched on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla’s coats of arms. The Queen Consort’s crest has been updated to reflect her instalment as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.”

Meanwhile, the floral border is meant to reflect a British wildflower meadow with lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses and bluebells, plus a sprig of rosemary for remembrance.

The flowers are grouped in bunches of three to reflect that Charles is the third King of his name. Flora meets fauna with the incorporation of a butterfly and a bee, plus small drawings of a lion, unicorn and boar from the royal couple’s coats of arms.

The palace detailed that the flowers flow into an illustration of the Green Man — “an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.”

