Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Prince William needs to ‘put his arm around his brother’

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just voiced concerns over Prince William’s approach to Prince Harry.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell made these admissions.

He told The Mirror, “I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together. Which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return.”

The Late Diana’s butler also weighed in on everything and admitted that he’d “try and do my bit” to see the brothers reconcile.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship? The public would love that. I’d applaud that,” he questioned during the course of his chat.

At the end of the day, “I’d love to see William put his arm around his brother. But I don’t think we’re going to see that because there are too many obstacles in the way.”

