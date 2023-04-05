 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough feud draws royal attention

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Sarah Ferguson, a long-term friend of Lisa Marie, has reached out to Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough to end their legal battle over Marie’s multi-million dollar estate.

According to a report by The Sun, Sarah Ferguson had been in touch with Riley during her recent visit to Los Angeles, and also maintained contact with Priscilla following the death of Lisa Marie.

The report, citing an insider, claimed Prince Andrew’s former wife wanted to help "pave the way for peace between the two women and reached out to aid the path of communication."

"She has not taken sides but wants the best for the whole family.

"Her view would always be what would be best in Lisa Marie's heart if she were alive.”

The insider further said, “Fergie has a huge heart and sincere hope for peace within her friend’s family after her passing.”

According to reports, Elvis Presley’s widow and his granddaughter are indulged in nasty legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's $35 million trust.

Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12 this year, has left behind an estate of roughly $35 million that her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley currently fighting for.

