time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Bond fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct 007 film
'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly set to co-write and direct the upcoming James Bond movie.

According to The Mail, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli’s “first choice” is Waller-Bridge to co-write and direct the forthcoming 007 film.

Further, the actor has experience in the spy realm due to his previous stints on the last Bond film, No Time To Die, where she helped complete some script portions.

An insider told the tabloid they were amazed at her skills to bring “humour and pathos to the film.”

The source further added, “Everyone adored working with her. It’s very early days, but Barbara has been quite open about saying Phoebe would be her first choice to direct and co-write the next film.”

Fans are over the moon about the news and took to Twitter to express their reactions.


