WATCH: Maryam Nawaz shares glimpse of her 'iftar preps'

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz can be seen preparing iftar, on April 5, 2023. — Twitter/@MaryamNSharif

Known largely for her passionate political speeches and jibes, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday took a brief break from politics for iftari preparations in Ramadan.

The PML-N politician, who is also the party's chief organiser, sported her skills in cooking by preparing a fruit chaat hours ahead of iftar time.

Maryam, separated from her stern political persona and shared a glimpse into her rather different side with her followers on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, the party's scion gave everyone a peek into her kitchen through a video in which she could be seen making the sweet Ramadan snack for breaking fast.



Breaking away from her otherwise stern persona, the party's chief organiser was seen tossing fruits in a bowl with her friend and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb by her side.

While the minister added some spices to the mix, Maryam was seen mixing the fruit salad with a colleague adding pomegranate seeds into the bowl.

"Iftar preps and what iftar without fruit chat! Sirf siyasat nahi kerte ([We] don't just do politics," she wrote in her tweet.

The PML-N leader stressed the fact that while politics is what keeps her busy most days, getting some cooking done is also something she enjoys.

Sporting an ice blue shalwar kameez, Maryam looked rather put together as she effortlessly prepared fruit chaat — a staple sweet recipe in most Pakistani households in Ramadan.

Challenging society's stereotypical roles set for women, Maryam manages to get the work done rather smoothly all while leading her party from the front — all in a day's time.

Earlier today, the PML-N stalwart was fulfilling her political duties, as she addressed a lawyers' convention in Rawalpindi where she blasted Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for his remarks on parliamentarians during a hearing of the Punjab election delay case.

"When the parliamentarians were talking about law and Constitution, you [CJP] taunted them. Do you know how prideful it is to go to jail for an ideology?" she said.