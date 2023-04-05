PM Shehbaz laments top court verdict amid coalition parties' meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the coalition partners in Islamabad on April 5, 2023. — APP

Premier holds meeting with coalition partners to mull over verdict.

Says such treatment of Constitution, law "never witnessed before".

PM Shehbaz says lawmakers debated issue in ongoing NA session.

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the Supreme Court's judgement in the elections postponement case, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said a mockery of the country's Constitution and law is being made.

The premier's comments came a day after a three-member bench of Pakistan's top court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan — declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to delay the election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa "unconstitutional" in a unanimous verdict.

Addressing a meeting of the coalition parties' leadership in Islamabad on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz said that the fate of the nation was being decided with strange decisions.

He said that such treatment with the Constitution and law had never been witnessed before and “such a terrible scene has never met [his] eyes”.

The three-member bench had rejected the appeal for the constitution of a full bench and similarly, political parties’ pleas were also rejected, he added.

A day earlier, too, the premier had termed the apex court's decision as a "murder of justice" deeming it highly regrettable. The federal cabinet also rejected the judgement calling it a "minority verdict".

The prime minister elaborated that the coalition partners held a detailed meeting last week, followed by two cabinet meetings and parliamentary meetings over the evolving situation.

How a decision of another bench was neglected while members of the three-judge bench who had earlier recused themselves and again joined it, the premier questioned.

A circular was issued over Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s directive, followed by the formation of a six-member bench that took up the issue and decided it, he added.

The prime minister said that members of the National Assembly had debated the issue in the ongoing session and a resolution had already been passed while tomorrow, another resolution would be tabled in the house.

He also highlighted the directive of the apex court bench with regard to conducting elections in Punjab province — for which May 14 was the date given by the apex court — and the observation over the election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister said the purpose behind this meeting was to mull over the situation and evolve a solid response.