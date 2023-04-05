King Charles marks first key milestone of his reign

King Charles III has achieved a first key milestone in his reign as the portrait of him has begun to appear on all standard Royal Mail stamps.



New Royal Mail stamps are featuring portrait of the 74-year-old monarch, who's set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla on May 6.

The monarch's image features on first and second class stamps and shows his head and neck in the style of the late Queen, and all British monarchs since Queen Victoria. In keeping with stamp tradition, the monarch faces to the left - but unlike the Queen's stamp, he is not wearing a crown.

The change in the King's portrait comes the day after the prices of first and second class stamps went up. The same image, of a profile sculpture made by artist Martin Jennings, was used by the Royal Mint to make coins. It was adjusted and relit for use on the new stamps.

It marks the first time the King's likeness has been featured on stamps following the death of his mother last September. But some retailers may not be offering the new stamps if stocks featuring the Queen have not completely sold out.

"The guidance we got from His Majesty was more about continuity and not doing anything too different to what had gone before," Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy said earlier this year.