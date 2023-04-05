 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
SDSports Desk

Mohammad Hafeez gets honorary membership in prestigious club

SDSports Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 7, 2017 Pakistans Mohammad Hafeez celebrates taking the wicket of South Africas Quinton de Kock (not pictured). — Reuters
Pakistan's former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Wednesday was awarded the Honorary Life Membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

In the latest list of men and women that have been bestowed with the honour, the club has included around 17 cricketers from across the globe, a statement said.

Hafeez, in a tweet, expressed gratitude to the club for recognising his services in cricket and said he looked forward to meeting the members of the MCC.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to @MCCOfficial honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket."

"Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC," the former skipper added.

Hafeez represented Pakistan almost 400 times across the three international formats of the game, most regularly as an opening bat.

The other members include:

  • Merissa Aguilleira – West Indies (2008–2019)
  • MS Dhoni – India (2004–2019)
  • Jhulan Goswami – India (2002-2022)
  • Jenny Gunn – England (2004-2019)
  • Rachael Haynes – Australia (2009-2022)
  • Laura Marsh – England (2006–2019)
  • Eoin Morgan – England (2006-2022)
  • Mashrafe Mortaza – Bangladesh (2001-2020)
  • Kevin Pietersen – England (2005-2014)
  • Suresh Raina – India (2005-2018)
  • Mithali Raj – India (1999-2022)
  • Amy Satterthwaite – New Zealand (2007-2022)
  • Yuvraj Singh - India (2000-2017)
  • Anya Shrubsole – England (2008-2022)
  • Dale Steyn – South Africa (2004–2020)
  • Ross Taylor – New Zealand (2006-2022)

