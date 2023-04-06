 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner accident: Horrific 911 calls from eye-witness revealed

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day accident involving a snowplow left many shocked
Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day accident involving a snowplow left many shocked

Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day accident involving a snowplow left many shocked, and the actor is now revealing more distressing details about the tragedy, including 911 calls made on the day by eyewitnesses.

The Avengers actor sat down with Diane Sawyer for a tell-all interview following the accident that left him ‘critically’ injured with more than 30 broken bones, and on Wednesday, April 5, Good Morning America shared snippets from the chat.

The clip not only included Renner’s recollection of the accident and his own pain, but also the calls that went out to 911 from eye witnesses.

In one of these calls, the caller is heard telling the dispatcher: “Someone's in front of my house on the ground and got run over by a snowcat, he's been crushed.”

The caller then adds: “Send paramedics, ambulance… Listen to me. I need — you might wanna get life flight out here immediately…”

When asked whether the caller ‘was with Renner’, they said, “He's in rough shape," implying that Renner could be dead.

Renner himself expressed shock at being alive after the accident, saying that he thought that he ‘surely would’ve died’ from his injuries; he suffered ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’, in addition to 30+ broken bones.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of wedding night with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of wedding night with Travis Barker
Sarah Ferguson opens up on King Charles, Prince William, Harry's feud

Sarah Ferguson opens up on King Charles, Prince William, Harry's feud
Princess Kate leaves chairman of retail giant in stitches with a joke

Princess Kate leaves chairman of retail giant in stitches with a joke
Journalist reveals Meghan Markle's first bombshell interview about royal family video

Journalist reveals Meghan Markle's first bombshell interview about royal family
Prince Harry Meghan Markle get another blow from King Charles

Prince Harry Meghan Markle get another blow from King Charles
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seemingly back together?

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson seemingly back together?
King Charles marks first key milestone of his reign

King Charles marks first key milestone of his reign
Tyler Perry has his eyes on BET: Here’s why

Tyler Perry has his eyes on BET: Here’s why
Chris Pratt opens up about mental health struggle before meeting his wife

Chris Pratt opens up about mental health struggle before meeting his wife
Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air

Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air
Prince Harry to visit UK again following surprise court trip video

Prince Harry to visit UK again following surprise court trip
Pregnant Rumer Willis puts her bump on display in latest shoot

Pregnant Rumer Willis puts her bump on display in latest shoot