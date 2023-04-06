 
After Muneeb Butt, Ushna Shah also 'forgives' Feroze Khan

A screengrab of a picture showing Feroze Khan (left) and Ushna Shah (centre) with her gym instructor. — Instagram
Weeks after the reconciliation between Pakistani actors Feroze Khan and Muneeb Butt, the Habs lead Ushna Shah has also made peace with the co-star.

Feroze Khan has been the talk of the town since the reports of the lawsuit he is facing first surfaced in the media, with many showbiz personalities and celebrities condemning the Khaani actor for alleged domestic violence.

Shah was a close friend of Khan but also one of the first to call out the Khudaa aur Mohabbat lead when the scandal involving him and his wife Alizey Sultan Khan came to light.

The actor, who was busy working alongside Khan in the drama serial Habs then, openly condemned Khan in a statement supporting his ex-wife.

However, the Balaa actor has apparently "forgiven" his colleague as it was the month of Ramadan and especially the "ashra of forgiveness".

Shah posted a picture of herself with Khan at a gym and captioned it with a hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) about mercy and forgiveness.

"The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: 'It (Ramadan) is the month, whose beginning is mercy, its middle, forgiveness and its end, emancipation from the fire (of hell).' This is called 'Rehmat', meaning Mercy of Allah," Shah wrote.

Earlier, Butt also put his differences with Khan to an end the months-long cold war after the latter apologised to him for "mistakenly" releasing personal contact details of his wife and other colleagues in the showbiz industry. 

