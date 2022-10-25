Ushna Shah supports Aliza Sultan amid Feroze Khan's divorce case

Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan got married in 2018

Earlier yesterday, Aliza Sultan Khan ex-wife of actor Feroze Khan submitted evidence to the court which showed that she has been subjected to domestic violence during the marriage, therefore many actors have come out for the support of Aliza.

Actress Ushna Shah, who is also currently doing a drama Habs with Feroze, has openly given out a statement supporting his ex-wife.

She said: “I am still processing this and am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Alizah as well as Sultan and Fatima.”

Many other actors also came out to lend support to Alizah. Iffat Omar stated: “I am totally with the wife and can easily imagine him being abusive as I have worked with him.”



Moreover, actor Faizan Sheikh also wrote: “No wonder he plays these toxic characters so effortlessly.” Meanwhile, Meharbano wrote: “I am beyond disgusted. I can’t imagine what this young beautiful girl has had to go through all these years.”

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan Khan got married in 2018 and have two children- a boy and a girl. On September 1st, 2022 Aliza announced that she and Feroze are parting ways citing domestic abuse as the reason.