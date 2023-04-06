Prince Harry planning ‘major fireworks’ for King Charles’ Coronation

File Footage

Experts have issued a grave warning regarding the incoming ‘fireworks’ that are slated to grace the Royal Family, once Prince Harry visits the UK for the Coronation.



Royal expert and commentator Hilary Fordwich made these shocking admissions to light.

Fordwich believes the Sussexes will ‘make waves’ at King Charles’ Coronation, regardless of their decision.

She was even quoted telling Express UK, “Time is on the side of both King Charles III and Prince William because the wheels of the institution of monarchy will continue to turn. But not so for one with no real role.”

“Therefore, we can, with quite a degree of certainty, envisage more fireworks ahead as while uneasy lies the head that wears a crown, the lack of a crown and no real role are even more unsettling for the spare.”