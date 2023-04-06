Comedian Leslie Jones would love to host 'The Daily Show'

Following Trevor Noah's departure from the position in December 2022 after seven years, stand-up comedian Leslie Jones was the first star to guest-host the Comedy Central series.



Her three-episode run in January was followed by Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, D. L. Hughley, Sarah Silverman, Kal Penn and Hasan Minhaj.

the 55-year-old revealed to PEOPLE that she would love to host the show.

"It was one of those in-the-pocket fits. You know how when you get fitted for a suit and you're like, 'Yeah, this suit looks nice on me. Yo, I don't mind wearing this style on me.' The Daily Show was [that]," she says.

"I would say my writer, Lenny Marcus, said to me we have been trying to find the place that actually is going to be a fun and efficient place to work at. Everybody calls themselves world-renowned, and they've done this and done that. But we haven't ever had totally good experiences on productions a lot of times," she continues.

"A lot of times, people are s--- that's floating, or just not as good as what they think they are, or messy. But [on the] Daily Show, everybody there was good at their job and everybody there was staying in their lane and did their job."

Jones also described her experience working with The Daily Show team as "not chaotic" and "not stressful," adding that it was "like talking to old friends."

"Even when we were editing jokes and bits and stuff, they were so respectful, and then they were very good at what they did. There were lines that I was like, 'OK, how am I trying to say this?' And I'm telling you, them writers would say it, and I'd be like, 'God damn. Are you in my head?' They were good," she concludes.

"I remember asking Chris Rock, I was like, 'Yo, is there any advice?' And he was like, 'First of all, I'm never worried about you. And second,' he said, 'Don't try to be Jon Stewart. Don't try to be Trevor. Be you. Be who you are,'" she recalled him saying, referencing some of the previous hosts. "I already kind of knew that, but you know how you just need maybe a little permission to do that? So that's really what it was."