Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘visibly shunned’ by royal family at Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely be “shunned” by the royal family if they choose to attend King Charles coronation on May 6th, claimed expert.

Speaking to Fox News, Christopher Andersen claimed that it’s a "lose-lose" situation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whether they accept or decline the invitation for the historic event.

"It's really lose-lose for the Sussexes unless the rest of the family suddenly decides to do an about-face and embrace them," the author of The King told the publication.

"I don't see that happening. There is too much bitterness there. Too many bridges have been burned,” he added.

The expert continued: “So, if Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned."

"If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself."

"It's really tragic that both sides have allowed things to go so far south," Andersen said.




