Thursday Apr 06 2023
‘Murder Mystery 2’ reaches new streaming milestone on Netflix

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starring Murder Mystery 2 continues to enjoy its winning as Netflix’s comedy film has hit a new streaming milestone.

The sequel to the 2019 comedy drama has seen the second-biggest opening weekend of any Netflix comedy film.

According to Variety reports, Aniston and Sandler’s flick was watched over 42 million times last weekend since its debut on March 31st.

The sequel climbed Netflix’s ratings and has been the most-watched film since Saturday (1 April) in the UK with the first film also ranking highly.

The reports further stated that the film managed to reach Netflix’s Top 10 in over 90 countries.

The sequel follows the original with the First 50 Dates actor and the Friends star reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz, who have both taken up full-time private investigators job.

Murder Mystery 2 cast includes the Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Melanie Laurent.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

