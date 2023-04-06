 
Salman Khan recalls award snub

Salman Khan has a history with award shows. The superstar recently revealed a lively anecdote related to an award show.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, the megastar recounted once he was promised to receive the award but was lost to fellow star Jackie Shroff at the eleventh hour.

The Dabangg star said, "I won't take the name of the editor, but it was just after Maine Pyar Kiya, so you can figure out who it was. So I was told that I should come for the Filmfare award and that the award was going to be given to me. So I went there with my father. My father wore a suit, my whole family went there and then the nominations were announced. Best actor goes to Salman Khanâ€æI stood up and then another name was taken."

"The award went to Jackie Shroff. Khan continued. "I was going to get it so my dad said 'ye kya hai (what is this)?' I was to perform that night, for the first time. So, I went backstage and said 'This is something I cannot do because this is not done. I don't care, I don't care at all. I mean Jackie's got it. He was damn good in Parinda but you shouldn't have done this with me. Since you are my father's friend, you shouldn't have ever done this'. He said 'But, you have to perform'. I said 'I cannot perform'."

After being insisted on performing, the 57-year-old disclosed he charged them five times the performance amount.

"He said 'You know what I will pay you for this performance'. Toh, I said 'how much?' He gave me a figure. I said 'It won't happen in this much'. Little more, little more till it was a substantial figure of that timeâ€æfive times (more)â€æhe said please 'don't tell anyone'. I said 'This is the wrong person'," he mentioned.



