 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'Happy Birthday, hubs': Sherry Shah confirms marriage with Shamoon Abbasi

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Happy Birthday, hubs: Sherry Shah confirms marriage with Shamoon Abbasi

Pakistan actress Sherry Shah on Thursday left fans gushing as she took to Instagram to wish Shamoon Abbasi his birthday while also revealing that she was indeed married to the Waar actor.

36-year-old Sherry uploaded a picture on the popular photo- and video-sharing app with the heartfelt caption: “I appreciate so many things about you — your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you.

“Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday hubs.”

Despite sharing pictures together, which fueled fans' speculations of their relationship, neither of the two actors had confirmed they were married. Last week, Shamoon — who turned 50 on April 4 — shared a picture with Sherry with a sweet caption that indicated some feelings were brewing.

On his birthday, however, he wrote in an Instagram post that he was grateful for a “loving partner”.

These posts had increased fans’ curiosity and the much-awaited confirmation was met with great felicitations from all.

It must be noted that this is Sherry's second and Shamoon's fourth marriage.

More From Showbiz:

Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar

Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar
Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral

Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral
Priyanka Chopra 'lost many films'. Her mom explains why

Priyanka Chopra 'lost many films'. Her mom explains why

Manoj Bajpayee weighs in on interfaith marriage

Manoj Bajpayee weighs in on interfaith marriage
Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her 'highs and lows' in career

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her 'highs and lows' in career
Malaika Arora ready to become Arjun Kapoor's wife

Malaika Arora ready to become Arjun Kapoor's wife
Salman Khan recalls award snub

Salman Khan recalls award snub

Shah Rukh Khan wanted Salman Khan as his replacement in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’

Shah Rukh Khan wanted Salman Khan as his replacement in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on April 10: Reports

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on April 10: Reports
Salman Khan shares his point of view on why 'Hindi films are not working'

Salman Khan shares his point of view on why 'Hindi films are not working'
Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans were not happy after 'The Night Manager' release: Here’s why

Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans were not happy after 'The Night Manager' release: Here’s why
After Muneeb Butt, Ushna Shah also 'forgives' Feroze Khan

After Muneeb Butt, Ushna Shah also 'forgives' Feroze Khan