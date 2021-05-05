Javeria Abbasi shares how ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi is her step-brother

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi revealed how her ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi was also her step-brother.

In a morning show program she shared that her life story also turned into a TV drama Hum Tum starring Atiqa Odho, Sajid Hassan, Aamina Sheikh and Mohib Mirza.

Apparently Javeria’s mother had married Shamoon’s father when she at the time was engaged.

"People get really confused with this story," Javeria said, adding, "So I don't want to create any confusion. The rest of our siblings were from our mother and father. That's why people get really confused whether Anoushey Abbasi is my sister or Shamoon's. She's both of our sister."

"He was the first man so I thought I'd just hold onto him. But that's a big exaggeration. However, the idea was to bring the whole family together. We would live together, share a house, so it was a good idea and it worked."

When asked if having her birth mother as her mother-in-law made her married life easier she said: "Oh no, I had it worst!" the actor replied.

"My mother was on a mission to prove how her daughter was the best. Apart from working 12 hours a day, I would do rest of the chores as well."

