Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Preity Zinta is currently in India for her work commitments
Priety Zinta gets slammed by fans on social media for her rude behaiour towards a crippled beggar. 

Netizens are bashing Preity for misbehaving with a crippled beggar who came near her car asking for money.

The actress is currently in town for work commitments. Therefore, the paparazzi spotted her somewhere and clicked her pictures. In the video, she is seen asking the paps that she is already late and can’t wait for pictures therefore she closes the door.

While her car was leaving, a crippled beggar on a wheel chair approached towards her car to beg for money, but she ignored him and closed the window. The beggar followed her car to the center of the road but his persistence didn’t pay off.

Social media is flooding with harsh comments for the Kal Ho Na Ho actress. One of them wrote: “Team kharidne ke lie 100 cr hongey inke zeb mai par ek garib ko 100 rupay nhi de sakte..."

Meanwhile, another wrote: “She shouldn't have denied him money." Another social media user commented: “This looks horrible.”

Preity Zinta was last spotted at the pre-Oscars part with husband Gene Gooenough where she left each and every one awestruck wearing a flawless red gown, reports Etimes. 

