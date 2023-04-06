 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

To achieve the certification an artist needs to take the top spot in multiple charts simultaneously
To achieve the certification an artist needs to take the top spot in multiple charts simultaneously

The K-pop band IVE has released stunning new teasers for their comeback named I’ve IVE. They will be coming out with their first full studio album on April 10th.

The teasers include both individual and group photos which hint at a more elegant concept for the album. They came out with the pre-release track Kitsch which went on to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications. To achieve the certification an artist needs to take the top spot in multiple charts simultaneously.

They gave a sneak peek at some of their upcoming songs during The Prom Queens fan concert where they revealed snippets of Blue Blood and Not Your Girl. The album will feature a total of eleven songs including tracks like Heroine, Lips, I Am, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Next Page, Cherish and Shine With Me.

More From Entertainment:

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment
Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes

'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes
Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry

Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family? video

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?
Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet