time Friday Apr 07 2023
TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West 'banned'

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

TikTok account of Kim Kardashian and North West has reportedly been banned.

The account @kimandnorth is wildly popular and shared by Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter, North West.

The move was pointed out on Thursday, when several social media users shared screenshots that indicated the page has been banned.

The duo had amassed 15.5 million followers and over 454 million likes on their account.

A look at their account says  , “account banned” and “the account kimandnorth is no longer available” on the mobile app, and “couldn’t find this account” on web browsers.

TikTok has not yet provided an explanation for the removal.



