time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry is now his ‘own worst enemy’ and is using the Coronation invite to maintain relevancy because ‘sensation kills’.

Washington-based British business development consultant, Hilary Fordwich, made these admissions.

Her claims were shared during an interview with Express UK.

In the midst of this chat, she was quoted saying, “He has long feared for his 'limited shelf-life' before he starts sliding down the royal family pecking order and the public become far more fascinated with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

Before concluding Fordwich also admitted, “So, after the coronation he has to come up with ways to remain relevant and sadly, sensation sells.”

