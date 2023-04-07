Youm-e-Ali: Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 12

 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Students solving question papers during their annual examination on July 27, 2021. — APP/File
The Sindh government announced on Friday that all educational institutes will remain closed on April 12 (Wednesday) on account of Youm-e-Ali. 

The provincial government issued a notification in this regard on Friday. 

"In pursuance of decision of Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative  control of College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday April 12, 2022 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444)," the notification said. 

Youm-e-Ali, observed on the 21st of Ramadan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

