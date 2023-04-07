Prince William’s ‘firm warning’ to Prince Harry revealed

Prince of Wales Prince William has reportedly sent out a firm warning to his brother Prince Harry over potential trouble at their father King Charles coronation in May.



A source told Radar Online, “William has sent out a firm warning: If Harry stirs up trouble at the coronation, he'll be out of the family for good."

The insider further said, "Their (William and Harry) relationship is hanging by a thread, and after everything that's happened, it'll take a miracle to fix things."

The report further claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton do not trust Prince Harry anymore.

The claim comes days after the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly snubbed the Duke during his surprise trip to UK for a privacy case.

The same report further says, “In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport. They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays.”

Prince William once shared a close bond with brother Prince Harry.