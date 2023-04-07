 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway
Rani Mukerji was last seen in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji is one of those actors whose absence on social media is strongly felt, despite that she does not believe in making her own account.

While talking in an interview with Indiatoday, the actress stated that social media is something that gives a lot of pressure to an individual and needs to be maintained on a daily basis. She admits that she can't handle both the things.

Rani stated: “It is every individual's choice whether they want to succumb to the pressure or not. I wouldn’t say that the pressure doesn’t come. But the point is that you have to live by your conviction and belief and what you can do. When the social media influx happened, everyone told me, ‘you should do social media. You are not on social media. You should do this or that.’”

“I maintained that this is something I can’t do. I won’t be good at it. So why should I burn my hands in it?”

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress also spoke about keeping her personal and professional life separate. She revealed that she and her husband Aditya Chopra do not discuss movies in front of their daughter Adira.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji has been receiving applauds from all over the world for her latest released film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date
Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'

Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school
Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case

Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case
R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic

R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic
Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films

Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films

Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani call out Karan Johar

Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani call out Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor addresses why she invites ‘friends and family’ to her chat show

Kareena Kapoor addresses why she invites ‘friends and family’ to her chat show

Salman Khan emphasizes on censorship for OTT platforms

Salman Khan emphasizes on censorship for OTT platforms

Nysa Devgan parties with friends, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food

Nysa Devgan parties with friends, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food

Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar

Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar
Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral

Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral