Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media

Rani Mukerji was last seen in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji is one of those actors whose absence on social media is strongly felt, despite that she does not believe in making her own account.

While talking in an interview with Indiatoday, the actress stated that social media is something that gives a lot of pressure to an individual and needs to be maintained on a daily basis. She admits that she can't handle both the things.

Rani stated: “It is every individual's choice whether they want to succumb to the pressure or not. I wouldn’t say that the pressure doesn’t come. But the point is that you have to live by your conviction and belief and what you can do. When the social media influx happened, everyone told me, ‘you should do social media. You are not on social media. You should do this or that.’”

“I maintained that this is something I can’t do. I won’t be good at it. So why should I burn my hands in it?”

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress also spoke about keeping her personal and professional life separate. She revealed that she and her husband Aditya Chopra do not discuss movies in front of their daughter Adira.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji has been receiving applauds from all over the world for her latest released film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.