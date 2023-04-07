Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures

The cover for their Global Creativity Awards issue features the artist front and centre

Colombian artist Karol G criticizes GQ Mexico for heavily editing her body and face in her pictures. She took to Instagram to call out the popular publication, posting a long caption to accompany the post.

and she posted pictures of her natural self to contrast it with how different she looks in the magazine. She expressed her frustration in the caption, writing:

“I don't even know where to start this message... Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me. My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”