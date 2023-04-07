 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

The cover for their Global Creativity Awards issue features the artist front and centre
The cover for their Global Creativity Awards issue features the artist front and centre

Colombian artist Karol G criticizes GQ Mexico for heavily editing her body and face in her pictures. She took to Instagram to call out the popular publication, posting a long caption to accompany the post.

The cover for their Global Creativity Awards issue features the artist front and centre, and she posted pictures of her natural self to contrast it with how different she looks in the magazine. She expressed her frustration in the caption, writing:

“I don't even know where to start this message... Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me. My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’
Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role

Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside
James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections
Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out video

‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out
Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’ video

Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’
‘Ted Lasso’ honours late football journalist Grant Wahl

‘Ted Lasso’ honours late football journalist Grant Wahl