 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan
Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has recently opened up about a weird encounter with a stranger in a bar last month.

During her appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Bush revealed that the strange man “almost hit me right in the face with his phone” on St Patrick’s Day.

The Chicago PD actress mentioned that the “man kept taking her pictures for an hour” after which she said to him, “Hi, I’m a person. I’d like to shake your hand. My name is Sophia. You’re making me really uncomfortable, man. I’ve asked you to stop.”

She continued, “‘I’m a girl in a bar. You are a man I do not know. I don’t wanna be videoed on your phone. And my friends don’t either. Can you please stop?’”

However, Bush disclosed that the anonymous man responded, “I don’t have to stop; you’re in public.”

When Bush said that he was “making me feel like a piece of meat”, the anonymous man retorted, “I watch your show, so I pay your salary. You are a piece of meat to me.”

Bush pointed out that the man also added, “You’re just a TV prostitute.”

After this alleged incident, Bush said that she “doesn’t enjoy being in public anymore”.

Bush noted, “I used to love to go out and be in the world but now I’d much rather be at home,”

“It’s very strange because in one sentence people will say, ‘Well you signed up for this’ and the other sentence they’ll say, ‘We’re entitled to this.’ I don’t think anyone is entitled to anything,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise ‘almost’ replaced Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’

Tom Cruise ‘almost’ replaced Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’
BTS’ Suga named global ambassador for NBA

BTS’ Suga named global ambassador for NBA
Martha Stewart shares how she looks ‘amazing’ at 81

Martha Stewart shares how she looks ‘amazing’ at 81
Elvira remembers living next door to Brad Pitt, calls it ‘a great experience’

Elvira remembers living next door to Brad Pitt, calls it ‘a great experience’
Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary
Prince Harry warned about US citizenship

Prince Harry warned about US citizenship
Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views

Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views
Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life
Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’ video

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’
Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements
Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows