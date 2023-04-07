Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has recently opened up about a weird encounter with a stranger in a bar last month.



During her appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Bush revealed that the strange man “almost hit me right in the face with his phone” on St Patrick’s Day.

The Chicago PD actress mentioned that the “man kept taking her pictures for an hour” after which she said to him, “Hi, I’m a person. I’d like to shake your hand. My name is Sophia. You’re making me really uncomfortable, man. I’ve asked you to stop.”

She continued, “‘I’m a girl in a bar. You are a man I do not know. I don’t wanna be videoed on your phone. And my friends don’t either. Can you please stop?’”

However, Bush disclosed that the anonymous man responded, “I don’t have to stop; you’re in public.”

When Bush said that he was “making me feel like a piece of meat”, the anonymous man retorted, “I watch your show, so I pay your salary. You are a piece of meat to me.”

Bush pointed out that the man also added, “You’re just a TV prostitute.”

After this alleged incident, Bush said that she “doesn’t enjoy being in public anymore”.

Bush noted, “I used to love to go out and be in the world but now I’d much rather be at home,”

“It’s very strange because in one sentence people will say, ‘Well you signed up for this’ and the other sentence they’ll say, ‘We’re entitled to this.’ I don’t think anyone is entitled to anything,” she added.