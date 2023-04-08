 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Reuters

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

By
Reuters

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new Star Wars films

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Friday unveiled plans for three new "Star Wars" movies, including one with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as a Jedi hero in a galaxy far, far away.

Ridley will play her character, Rey, in a story set 15 years after the events of the 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker." The upcoming movie will focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order as powers rise to tear it down, Disney said.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the new projects in London at the annual Star Wars Celebration fan convention, where the actress took the stage to confirm her return to the blockbuster franchise.

Disney purchased Star Wars producer Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4 billion and released three hit films from 2015 to 2019 plus several TV series on the Disney+ streaming service.

Fans had been waiting to hear where Star Wars would head on the big screen.

The company had put a pause on new "Star Wars" movies after "Rise of Skywalker." A film that was set to be released this year, "Rogue Squadron," was scrapped, as were some others that had been in early development.

The second of the three coming films will delve into the past to tell the story of the first Jedi to wield the Force, Kennedy said.

The third will be set in the present and chronicle an escalating war between the Imperial Remnant and the fledgling New Republic. It will be led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind the popular Star Wars TV series "The Mandalorian."

No release dates for the movies were announced.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting

Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting
Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan

Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan
Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch

Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch
Tom Cruise ‘almost’ replaced Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’

Tom Cruise ‘almost’ replaced Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’
BTS’ Suga named global ambassador for NBA

BTS’ Suga named global ambassador for NBA
Martha Stewart shares how she looks ‘amazing’ at 81

Martha Stewart shares how she looks ‘amazing’ at 81
Elvira remembers living next door to Brad Pitt, calls it ‘a great experience’

Elvira remembers living next door to Brad Pitt, calls it ‘a great experience’
Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary

Suga from BTS releases trailer for upcoming solo documentary
Prince Harry warned about US citizenship

Prince Harry warned about US citizenship
Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views

Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views
Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life
Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’ video

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’