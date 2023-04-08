 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was 'not allowed' to leave Eton until he 'acted'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was not allowed to graduate from Eton until he participated in a play.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he participated in ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by Shakespeare in his final year at the school

He pens: “I was not allowed to leave Eton until I acted. That was what they said: I needed to take part in one of their formal dramas before they’d punch my ticket and release me into the wild. It sounded ridiculous, but theater was deadly serious at Eton. The drama department staged several productions each year, and the year-end production was always the most major of them all.”

Harry then adds: “In the late spring of 2003 it was Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. I was cast as Conrade. Minor character. He was, perhaps, a drinker, perhaps a drunkard, which gave the press all sorts of clever openings for calling me a drunkard too. What’s this? Bit of typecasting, is it?”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him video

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him
Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend video

Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend
King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance video

King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance
King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event

King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event
King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films
Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos

Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos
Janet Jackson shares details about biographical TV mini-series: Report

Janet Jackson shares details about biographical TV mini-series: Report
Rachel Weisz ‘happy’ for Brendan Fraser over Oscar win

Rachel Weisz ‘happy’ for Brendan Fraser over Oscar win
Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting

Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting
Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan

Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan
Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch

Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch