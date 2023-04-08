Prince Harry was 'not allowed' to leave Eton until he 'acted'

Prince Harry admits he was not allowed to graduate from Eton until he participated in a play.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he participated in ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by Shakespeare in his final year at the school

He pens: “I was not allowed to leave Eton until I acted. That was what they said: I needed to take part in one of their formal dramas before they’d punch my ticket and release me into the wild. It sounded ridiculous, but theater was deadly serious at Eton. The drama department staged several productions each year, and the year-end production was always the most major of them all.”

Harry then adds: “In the late spring of 2003 it was Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. I was cast as Conrade. Minor character. He was, perhaps, a drinker, perhaps a drunkard, which gave the press all sorts of clever openings for calling me a drunkard too. What’s this? Bit of typecasting, is it?”